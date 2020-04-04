

Panic will lead us nowhere



In Bangladesh, at this moment it is important to become cautions rather than give in to the panic. During the time of writing, 56 people have been infected with Coronavirus leaving six dead in the country. The Coronavirus situation is under control in our country due to the lockdown and some other measures taken by the government. The virus spreads rapidly due to close physical contact among infected and non - infected persons. Only social and physical distancing can check the spread of the infection.



Rather upsettingly social distancing is not being maintained strictly in many parts of the country. There are millions of people who lead a hand-to-mouth existence. How long can they survive without any income-generating activities? The lockdown has put every sector to a standstill. Only the unpredictable future will determine how long this unprecedented state will linger. The people of the marginalized sections are the worst affected. They are more afraid of starvation than Coronavirus pandemic.











The government , the private sector and the affluent people of the country should extend all possible help for the needy ones. The labs for testing infected persons are still inadequate in the country. This setback should be addressed immediately, though it is promising that some labs have been established for testing the virus infected patients. The situation warrants setting up of more such labs.



Given the horrific number of death toll taking a steep climb by the hour worldwide, there are more than enough reasons to lead a life in fear. In the most badly hit countries, panic has gripped many by the millions. The pandemic has claimed more than 50, 000 lives worldwide, the United Nations has described Coronavirus pandemic as humanity's worst crisis since World War Two. However, by the grace of the almighty coupled with the continuing shutdown, the Corona - curse has not been able to unfold with all its terror in Bangladesh as of now. Only time can tell what will happen in the future.