327 Japanese nationals leave Dhaka

A total of 327 Japanese nationals, who got stranded due to the outbreak of coronavirus, left Dhaka on Thursday morning by a special flight.

In the last seven days, a 633 foreigners have left Bangladesh, of them, 269

were US citizens, 225 from Malaysian and 139 from Bhutan.

Biman's Boeing 777 aircraft carrying 327 Japanese citizens, including an infant, left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) for Narita Airport of Japan at10:00am, a spokesperson of Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) told media.

The Japanese embassy in Dhaka chartered the flight of Biman through the Bangladesh government.