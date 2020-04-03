Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:48 AM
Home Front Page

Curbing Corona Pandemic

AI-backed data analytical solution introduced

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

The government has introduced artificial intelligence (AI) backed data analytical solution to manage public health emergency to curb Corona pandemic.
In partnership with
mobile operator Robi Axiata, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division gave the solution to enhancing activities of the Ministry of Health and other agencies concerned in health services.
ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak detailed about the service at a digital press conference on Thursday.
Director General of Health Services Prof Abul Kalam Azad, Access to Information Programme Policy Adviser Anir Chowdhury and Robi Axiata Chief Executive Mahtab Uddin Ahmed participated in the meeting.
ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the AI-powered data analytical solution incorporates multiple data sources including crowd sourcing to allow our analysts to perform various innovative data visualization exercises to generate insights that government can readily work on.
"More than just geo-location and mobility information, millions of feature and smart phones provide both historical collection of data and near real-time snapshots that can give better insights and more accurate predictions," Palak added.
Robi Axiata Chief Executive Mahtab Uddin Ahmed said active participation from everyone in the country in this project can help the government to plan its public health efforts in a targeted manner based on the data modeling provided by our solution.
Developers informed that the solution would help government to determine which areas to focus on for stringent version of lockdown, assess how people are moving around the country to gauge the possible route of Corona contagion in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
327 Japanese nationals leave Dhaka
Corona spells ‘disaster for millions of Bangladeshis’
AI-backed data analytical solution introduced
World food prices fall sharply in March because of coronavirus, oil slump: UN
US jobless claims hit 6.6m as virus spreads
Scientists find link between TB vaccines and fewer corona deaths
Two more infected with Covid-19
Newspapers an emergency service: Govt


Latest News
Suarez ‘hurt’ by criticism of Barca players’ pay cut delay
Asian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
US records 1,169 virus fatalities, new global daily high
Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war
FDA approves first coronavirus antibody test in US
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stray dogs, cats face starvation amid corona lockdown in Dhaka city
Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive
Most Read News
Who is to pay for the loss of BD due to ensuing global recession!
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 2 more infected in last 24hrs
327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka
COVID-19: 18 Bangladeshis die in New York in last 24hrs
493 Bangladeshis on tour in India with Tabligh team
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer
PM asks govt staff to wear masks, collect samples from each UZ
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft