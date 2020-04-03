AI-backed data analytical solution introduced





mobile operator Robi Axiata, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division gave the solution to enhancing activities of the Ministry of Health and other agencies concerned in health services.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak detailed about the service at a digital press conference on Thursday.

Director General of Health Services Prof Abul Kalam Azad, Access to Information Programme Policy Adviser Anir Chowdhury and Robi Axiata Chief Executive Mahtab Uddin Ahmed participated in the meeting.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the AI-powered data analytical solution incorporates multiple data sources including crowd sourcing to allow our analysts to perform various innovative data visualization exercises to generate insights that government can readily work on.

"More than just geo-location and mobility information, millions of feature and smart phones provide both historical collection of data and near real-time snapshots that can give better insights and more accurate predictions," Palak added.

Robi Axiata Chief Executive Mahtab Uddin Ahmed said active participation from everyone in the country in this project can help the government to plan its public health efforts in a targeted manner based on the data modeling provided by our solution.

Developers informed that the solution would help government to determine which areas to focus on for stringent version of lockdown, assess how people are moving around the country to gauge the possible route of Corona contagion in the country.















