Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:48 AM
Home Front Page

US jobless claims hit 6.6m as virus spreads

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits has hit a record high for the second week in a row as the economic toll tied to the coronavirus intensifies.
More than 6.6 million people filed jobless claims in the week ended 28 March, the Department of
Labor said. That is nearly double the week earlier, which was also a new record.
The deepening economic crisis comes as the number of cases in the US soars to more than 216,000.
With the death toll rising to more than 5,000, the White House recently said it would retain restrictions on activity to try to curb the outbreak.
Analysts at Bank of America warned that the US could see "the deepest recession on record" amid forecasts that the unemployment rate could hit more than 15%.
The outlook is a stark reversal for the world's biggest economy where the unemployment rate had been hovering around 3.5%.
However, more than 80% of Americans are now under some form of lockdown, which has forced the closure of most businesses.
This is the highest number of new unemployment claims in US history.
But what is so terrifying is not just the magnitude but also the speed with which American firms have shed workers.
Roughly 10 million Americans lost their jobs in just the last two weeks. To put that in context, 9 million jobs were lost in the 2008 financial crisis.
There were several reasons for this week's historic increase.
More states ordered non-essential businesses to close to contain the virus. According to economists, a fifth of the US workforce is now in some form of lockdown.
And a government relief package signed last week expanded unemployment benefits to help more people, such as the self-employed and independent contractors.
Some fear the true number could be even higher since many people couldn't even get through to file a claim.
Given these are weekly figures, this data is the closest we have to real-time information showing just how catastrophic the pandemic is for the American economy. And it points to a bruising couple of months ahead.
This is the highest number of new unemployment claims in US history.
But what is so terrifying is not just the magnitude but also the speed with which American firms have shed workers.
Roughly 10 million Americans lost their jobs in just the last two weeks. To put that in context, 9 million jobs were lost in the 2008 financial crisis. There were several reasons for this week's historic increase.
More states ordered non-essential businesses to close to contain the virus. According to economists, a fifth of the US workforce is now in some form of lockdown.
And a government relief package signed last week expanded unemployment benefits to help more people, such as the self-employed and independent contractors.
Some fear the true number could be even higher since many people couldn't even get through to file a claim.
Given these are weekly figures, this data is the closest we have to real-time information showing just how catastrophic the pandemic is for the American economy. And it points to a bruising couple of months ahead.
More than 3.3 million people filed claims two weeks ago, eclipsing the previous record of 695,000, set in 1982 and bringing the two-week total to about 10 million.
The most recent figure was worse than many economists had feared.
"I don't usually look at data releases and just start shaking," said Heidi Shierholz, former chief economist at the US Department of Labor and now policy director at the Economic Policy Institute. "This is a portrait of disaster ... It's like nothing we've ever seen before. It represents just incredible amounts of grief and suffering."
Workers in accommodation and food services were hit hard again this week, the Department of Labor said.
But it added that states are reporting "a wider impact across industries".
"With this report there should be little doubt that ... US is already in deep recession and the global economy will be too", tweeted Mohamed A El-Erian, chief economic adviser to financial services firm Allianz.
The US recently passed a more than $2tn rescue bill, which funds direct payment for households, assistance for businesses and increased unemployment benefits.
It also made more people eligible to receive benefits, including workers whose jobs are suspended rather than cut. There is speculation the government may provide further relief.
Unlike other countries such as the UK, the US has not implemented a programme that pays firms to keep workers on the payroll - one reason the numbers are so stark, Ms Shierholz says.




"There's an attempt at it," Ms Shierholz said, pointing to the expanded eligibility. "But this concept of keeping workers on payroll through a downturn is not well socialised in the US. It's just not how we've done things in the past."    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
327 Japanese nationals leave Dhaka
Corona spells ‘disaster for millions of Bangladeshis’
AI-backed data analytical solution introduced
World food prices fall sharply in March because of coronavirus, oil slump: UN
US jobless claims hit 6.6m as virus spreads
Scientists find link between TB vaccines and fewer corona deaths
Two more infected with Covid-19
Newspapers an emergency service: Govt


Latest News
Suarez ‘hurt’ by criticism of Barca players’ pay cut delay
Asian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
US records 1,169 virus fatalities, new global daily high
Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war
FDA approves first coronavirus antibody test in US
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stray dogs, cats face starvation amid corona lockdown in Dhaka city
Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive
Most Read News
Who is to pay for the loss of BD due to ensuing global recession!
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 2 more infected in last 24hrs
327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka
COVID-19: 18 Bangladeshis die in New York in last 24hrs
493 Bangladeshis on tour in India with Tabligh team
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer
PM asks govt staff to wear masks, collect samples from each UZ
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft