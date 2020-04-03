Video
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:48 AM
Two more infected with Covid-19

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in the country to 56, the government announced on Thursday.
"In the past 24 hours, IEDCR has tested 141 samples and two people have been found positive," a Heath Ministry's official told an online press briefing.
On Wednesday, Bangladesh reported its sixth coronavirus death and three new cases.
At least 1000 samples of suspected Covid-19 patients will be tested across the country by tomorrow to assess the situation.




"As per the Prime Minister's directive that we received today, samples of two suspected (Covid-19) patients from each upazila will be collected so that we can have at least 1,000 samples by today and test those by tomorrow," said MD Habibur Rahman, director of Management Information System at the office of the Directorate General of Health Services.
The move came as health experts have been stressing the need for more tests to assess the situation as they fear the number of infected people could be higher as many carriers of the virus could be off the radar due to limited testing.



