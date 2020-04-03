PM asks all on-duty govt staff to use masks



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at a meeting relating to stimulus packages to overcome the adverse impact of Covid-19 on economy at Ganobhaban on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked all the on-duty government officials and employees to use masks due tothe coronavirus pandemic."The Prime Minister has given a directive to all government officials and employees to use maskswhile performing their duties," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.The directive came for ensuring the personal protection of government officials and employees from coronavirus infection and transmission.So far, 56 people have been found positive forCovid-19 while six people died being infected with the virus in Bangladesh, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). -UNB