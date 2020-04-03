Ban on export of mask, hand sanitizer goes





Office of the Controller of Import and Export under the ministry issued an order in this regard on Thursday.

Sources said the ministry has imposed a ban on the export of locally-made face masks and hand sanitisers as part of precautionary measures taken in response to the growing domestic demand for the items amid the global coronavirus outbreak on March 12.

According to the circular, the temporary ban has

been imposed to ensure that local demand for masks and sanitisers could be met to prevent spreading of the coronavirus outbreak. The demand for masks and sanitisers soared abnormally after the country announced that it had detected first three coronavirus cases on March 8.

Following the announcement, city residents struggled to find face masks and hand sanitizers on the market amid a shortage of the products.

A section of the traders hiked the prices of normal face masks from Tk 5 to Tk 50 and standard quality face masks from Tk 20 to Tk 30 to Tk 100 to Tk 150 in the city. But a number of companies is producing mask and hand sanitizer.



















The Ministry of Commerce has lifted the ban on the export of face masks and hand sanitizers.Office of the Controller of Import and Export under the ministry issued an order in this regard on Thursday.Sources said the ministry has imposed a ban on the export of locally-made face masks and hand sanitisers as part of precautionary measures taken in response to the growing domestic demand for the items amid the global coronavirus outbreak on March 12.According to the circular, the temporary ban hasbeen imposed to ensure that local demand for masks and sanitisers could be met to prevent spreading of the coronavirus outbreak. The demand for masks and sanitisers soared abnormally after the country announced that it had detected first three coronavirus cases on March 8.Following the announcement, city residents struggled to find face masks and hand sanitizers on the market amid a shortage of the products.A section of the traders hiked the prices of normal face masks from Tk 5 to Tk 50 and standard quality face masks from Tk 20 to Tk 30 to Tk 100 to Tk 150 in the city. But a number of companies is producing mask and hand sanitizer.