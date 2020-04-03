AL keeping an eye on leaders reluctant to help distressed people





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked all public representatives and leaders to stand by the people to mitigate their sufferings and food crisis arisen out of the ongoing corona pandemic.

Besides, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has also urged the rich and affluent people and leaders of AL to stand by the poor and the destitute during the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

AL insiders say that party's higher authorities are observing the activities of all level of party leaders and public representatives those who are supposed to stand by the people in this crisis moment. If public representatives and party's affluent leaders show any reluctance to help the poor and destitute people then necessary measures will be taken against them.

In this regard, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told to Daily Observer, "Our unit leaders and public representatives are being under strong monitoring according to the direction of party president. All records are being kept and all representatives are told to stay in their respective areas."

"Though most of AL leaders of different sub-committees and associate bodies are now busy providing necessary support to the country's people suffering for the lockdown across the country to contain coronavirus spread following the Prime Minister's directives, a number of them are staying away," he added.

While talking to this correspondent, AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam said, "Our central committee always keeps eyes on the leaders and public representatives

of the party. As an organizing secretary of the party, I am always maintaining the communication with the leaders and representatives."

"So far, our public representatives are very active with the government and administration during this crisis period across the country," he added.

















