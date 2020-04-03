Inform police before distributing relief: PHQ

Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Thursday requested all to inform the local administration or police before distributing any kind of relief. Physical distancing was not being followed properly during some food distribution programmes, according to PHQ.

Sohel Rana, Assistant Inspector General (Media & PR) of PHQ sent a press release saying that "In the current coronavirus outbreak situation, many people and service organisations are standing beside the common people with the necessary food delivery services."

In many cases, public

gathering is taking place during the distribution of food and services, and the physical distancing directive is not being followed properly, which is very risky in the present context, according to press release.









