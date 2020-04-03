Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:47 AM
Home Front Page

Coronavirus: Rice at Tk 10 per kg from Sunday

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

The government is going to launch special open market sale (OMS) of rice for Tk 10 a kg in all cities and district towns from Sunday for poor people amid the nationwide shutdown.
The Food Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.
Under the OMS programme, rice will be sold from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Each person will be allowed to buy maximum five kg of rice once in a week after showing identity card.
For every centre in Dhaka, 3 metric tons of
rice will be allocated every day while two tonnes for every centre outside Dhaka.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
327 Japanese nationals leave Dhaka
Corona spells ‘disaster for millions of Bangladeshis’
AI-backed data analytical solution introduced
World food prices fall sharply in March because of coronavirus, oil slump: UN
US jobless claims hit 6.6m as virus spreads
Scientists find link between TB vaccines and fewer corona deaths
Two more infected with Covid-19
Newspapers an emergency service: Govt


Latest News
Suarez ‘hurt’ by criticism of Barca players’ pay cut delay
Asian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
US records 1,169 virus fatalities, new global daily high
Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war
FDA approves first coronavirus antibody test in US
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stray dogs, cats face starvation amid corona lockdown in Dhaka city
Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive
Most Read News
Who is to pay for the loss of BD due to ensuing global recession!
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 2 more infected in last 24hrs
327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka
COVID-19: 18 Bangladeshis die in New York in last 24hrs
493 Bangladeshis on tour in India with Tabligh team
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer
PM asks govt staff to wear masks, collect samples from each UZ
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft