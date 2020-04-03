|
Coronavirus: Rice at Tk 10 per kg from Sunday
|
The government is going to launch special open market sale (OMS) of rice for Tk 10 a kg in all cities and district towns from Sunday for poor people amid the nationwide shutdown.
The Food Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.
Under the OMS programme, rice will be sold from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Each person will be allowed to buy maximum five kg of rice once in a week after showing identity card.
For every centre in Dhaka, 3 metric tons of
rice will be allocated every day while two tonnes for every centre outside Dhaka. -UNB