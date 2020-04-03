Two ‘criminals’ killed in Naogaon ‘gunfight’





The deceased were identified as Minhajul Islam alias Mintu alias Shikdar, 40, and Zahidul Islam, 38.

Moselm Uddin, officer-in-charge of Atrai Police Station, said they arrested Minhajul, son of Abdur Rahman of Bhartetulia village, from his residence as he was wanted in 10 cases including that of murder on Wednesday night.

Later, police took him with them to recover firearms at Tilabaduri village at night.









"As soon as police reached the spot, Minhajul's cohorts opened fire. Minhajul was killed during the skirmish," the OC said.

Police said they recovered a foreign pistol, four bullets and four bombs from the spot.

In a separate incident, Zahidul, son of Rafatullah of Balugha village in Patnitala upazila was killed in another reported gunfight with police.

