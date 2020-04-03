Video
Banking hour extended by 1 hour during extended holidays

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Bangladesh Bank has extended the operational hours of the banks by one hour during the extended general holidays until April 9.
As per the new timetable, selective branches of the scheduled banks will now remain open from 10:00am to 3:00 pm with transaction period from 10:00am to 1:00pm.
A circular, issued by the Department of Off-site Supervision of the Bangladesh Bank on Thursday, said that that the exiting bank operation hours were re-fixed following the government's extension of general holidays up to April 9.    -UNB


