Thakurgaon Apr 2: A Bangladeshi national was shot dead by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Chochpara border in Baliadanga upazila of Thakurgaon district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Joynal Abedin, 35, son of M Majhil of Bhangbari village in Ranishankail upazila.

BGB sources said Joynal had been living in India with his second wife for the last 10 years while his first wife lives in Bangladesh.