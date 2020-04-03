New York City crematories work overtime













The destructive spread of the coronavirus through New York has not yet reached its peak, but those who put the dead to rest have never been busier.

Funeral homes and cemetery directors described a surge in demand unseen in decades from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands and killed roughly 1,400 in New York City.

"We've been preparing for a worst-case scenario," said Mike Lanotte, executive director of the New York State Funeral Directors Association, "which is in a lot of ways starting to materialize."

