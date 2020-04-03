Video
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:46 AM
Home Back Page

Jubo League leader shot dead in Rangamati

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent 

RANGAMATI, Apr 2: A local Jubo League leader was gunned down by unidentified miscreants at Chitmarme Headman Para in Kaptai upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
 The deceased was identified as Usuipru Marma alias Achese, 30, vice-president of Jubo League Ward No 3 unit.
Asraf Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kaptai Chandraghona Police Station, said a gang of masked miscreants stormed into the house of Usuipru and shot him point blank. He died instantly.
Being informed, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the district hospital morgue for autopsy.
Tanvir Hossain Siddique, general secretary of Kaptai upazila Jubo League, alleged that the activists of the Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS) killed Usuipru.


