Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:46 AM
Home Back Page

Ex-land minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif passes away

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Ex-land minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif passes away

Ex-land minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif passes away

Awami League lawmaker from Pabna-4 parliamentary constituency and former land minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif died at a hospital in the capital on Thursday. He was 80.
Sherif breathed his last at United Hospital at around 5:00am, Pabna AL General Secretary Golam Faruk Prince, MP, said. He was suffering from various old-age complications and was admitted to the hospital on March 11.
The AL lawmaker left his wife, four sons, five daughters and a host of relatives and political followers to mourn his death.
Born in a renowned Muslim family of Pabna in 1940, Sherif was elected to the parliament from Pabna-4 constituency in 1996, 2001, 2008, 2014 and 2018.
Sherif, also a freedom fighter and language movement veteran, served as the land minister of the AL government after 2014general elections.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League (AL) lawmaker and former minister for land Shamsur Rahman Sherif.
In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New York City crematories work overtime
BNP demands police security for Khaleda
Indonesia virus death toll rises to highest in Asia outside China
Jubo League leader shot dead in Rangamati
Ex-land minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif passes away
52 pc work of Bangabandhu Tunnel completed
Spain’s coronavirus death toll tops 10,000
DSCC CEO under fire for sprinkling cash among the poor


Latest News
Suarez ‘hurt’ by criticism of Barca players’ pay cut delay
Asian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
US records 1,169 virus fatalities, new global daily high
Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war
FDA approves first coronavirus antibody test in US
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stray dogs, cats face starvation amid corona lockdown in Dhaka city
Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive
Most Read News
Who is to pay for the loss of BD due to ensuing global recession!
Army will take stern action against violators from today
COVID-19: 2 more infected in last 24hrs
Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman passes away
327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka
COVID-19: 18 Bangladeshis die in New York in last 24hrs
493 Bangladeshis on tour in India with Tabligh team
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer
PM asks govt staff to wear masks, collect samples from each UZ
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft