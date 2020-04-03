

Ex-land minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif passes away

Sherif breathed his last at United Hospital at around 5:00am, Pabna AL General Secretary Golam Faruk Prince, MP, said. He was suffering from various old-age complications and was admitted to the hospital on March 11.

The AL lawmaker left his wife, four sons, five daughters and a host of relatives and political followers to mourn his death.

Born in a renowned Muslim family of Pabna in 1940, Sherif was elected to the parliament from Pabna-4 constituency in 1996, 2001, 2008, 2014 and 2018.

Sherif, also a freedom fighter and language movement veteran, served as the land minister of the AL government after 2014general elections.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League (AL) lawmaker and former minister for land Shamsur Rahman Sherif.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

















