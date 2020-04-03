Video
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:46 AM
Home Back Page

Spain’s coronavirus death toll tops 10,000

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Spain's death toll from coronavirus surpassed the 10,000 threshold after a record 950 people died overnight, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.
The number of cases registered rose to by about 8% from Wednesday to 110,238, the ministry said. The proportional daily increases have been slowing down in the past few days.
The total death toll reached 10,003, rising by just over 10%, about the same rate as the previous day.
Over 6,000 people were in intensive care, the data showed.    -Reuters


