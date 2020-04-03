Ex-Barguna OC sued 





Former officer-in-charge (OC) Abul Bashar and two other police personnel were made accused in the case filed for the death of a 55-year-old man at the police station on March 27.

Superintendent of Police Maruf Hossain on Thursday confirmed through an email to Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat saying that a case had been filed under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act-2013.

After the death of the man, Supreme Court Lawyer Ishrat Hasan sent an email to the Superintendent of Police in Barguna to know what steps had been taken in connection with the incident.

On March 27, Shanu Hawlader, 55, a farmer, was found hanging at the police station, three days after he was arrested.

Shanu Hawlader's wife Jharna Begum and son Shakib Hossain alleged that police demanded Tk3 lakh in return for releasing him.

As they could not arrange the money in such a short notice, OC Abul Bashar and Manoranjan Mistry tortured Shanu to death, they claimed.

After the incident, Additional Police Superintendent (ASP) Tofayel of Barguna police headed a three-member probe committee to investigate the murder.

Later on March 28 the OC was withdrawn and attached to Barguna Police lines.

The step was taken after an order signed by the Superintendent of Police in the district was issued.

Two police officers - Inspector Manoranjan Mistry and Assistant Sub-Inspector Arif Hossain - were suspended the same day following allegations that they had tortured the man to death.

















