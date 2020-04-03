Dist info office acting against coronavirus outbreak

GAIBANDHA, Apr 2: District Information Office of Mass Communication Department under the Information Ministry has been conducting awareness activities among the people of the district to check the spread of coronavirus.

The activities include leaflet distribution to all section of people, and pasting awareness building poster on the walls at important places of the district to fight against the virus, said an official.

Apart from these, the staff of the office are urging the people to stay at their respective homes through loudspeakers at this crisis created by coronavirus outbreak nationally and globally, he also said.

District Information Officer Haider Ali said the awareness activities against coronavirus launched from March, 2020 are going on in full swing and it would continue until the coronavirus situation improves.