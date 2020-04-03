outh injured in Noakhali clash dies





Deceased Rafiqul Islam Sumon, 21, was CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver and the son of Nazir Ahmed of Porkara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said following a trifling matter, a group of youths attacked the villagers on Sunday evening. At that time, the villagers chased them and beat Sumon, leaving him seriously injured.

Being informed, police rescued him and admitted to Noakhali General Hospital. Later, he died on the way to Dhaka.

Officer-in-Charge of Sonaimuri Police Station Abdus Samad said they recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.



















