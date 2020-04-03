464 released from home quarantine in S’ganj

SIRAJGANJ, Apr 2: A total of 464 including six new foreign returnees were released from home quarantine after successfully passing 14 days at their homes in the district recently.

Meanwhile, two new persons were sent to home quarantine here in the last 24 hours.

The report of six home-quarantined persons was submitted to IEDCR to confirm if they are affected by coronavirus.

Sirajganj Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Zahidul Islam confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday.

He said a total of 575 foreign returnees were home quarantined. Of them, 464 were released recently and the rest 111 are still under observation.























