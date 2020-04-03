Jobless people getting food in Khulna





Official sources said district administration through upazila and local government bodies are distributing the food allocated in two phases by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in recent days.

Talking to the Daily Observer on Thursday, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Md Azizul Haque Zoarder said the government recently allocated 400 metric tons of rice and Tk 10 lakh for the purpose.

"Besides, we have some previous buffer stocks of general relief rice for distribution among the people who became jobless due to the coronavirus situation in the district," he said. "We have already allocated 397 tonnes of rice in favour of all nine upazila administrations for distribution among 45,000 jobless families with 10 kg of rice each with the assistance of the local union parishad chairmen and members," he also said.

At the same time, 93 MT of rice has been allocated in favour of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) for distribution among 9,000 jobless families at their doorsteps with 250 families in each of the all 32 wards with 10 kg of rice for each family.







































