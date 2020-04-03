

Markets closed at Haluaghat with thin public presence

Police patrolling in the locality has been beefed up. Upazila administration, health department, fire service and police are monitoring situation.

Awareness-making activities have been running every day.

Shops in different haats and bazaars have been kept closed.

The public appearance in the upazila town has declined by about 90 per cent.

The patrolling has been intensified in the town under the supervision of Haluaghat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Ali.

Trading has been suspended in all the haats and shops except some shops selling essentials.

Plying of all transports has been suspended.

Upazila administration has been running publicity asking people to stay at home.

The expatriate returnees have been put in continuous surveillance.

So far, about 20 people have been home quarantined.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rezaul Karim and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Tanvir Ahmed are jointly running the round the clock monitoring at the kitchen markets and other areas.

On behalf the administration, disinfectant has been sprayed in different areas.

UNO Rezaul Karim said they gave suggestion to people about deadly coronavirus.

No corona-infected news was found in the upazila.

He urged all to maintain social distance.





































