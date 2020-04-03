Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:45 AM
Home Countryside

Helpless people get relief goods in three districts

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Helpless people get relief goods in three districts- Kurigram, Bhola and Noakhali, recently.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: At least 728 helpless women got VGD rice in Naodanga Union under Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Each of the women got 30 kg of rice at that time.  The distribution began from Purba Fulmati Ward No. 5 in the upazila.
Naodanga Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Musabber Ali Musa, with his self finance, also distributed masks among them. The UP chairman urged people to be aware about the coronavirus.   
Upazila Academic Supervisor and Tag Officer Abdus Salam, UP Secretary Shafiqul Islam, and UP Member Atikur Rahman Nayan, among others, were also present at that time.
MONPURA, BHOLA: Helpless people in Hazir Haat Union of Monpura Upazila in the district got VGD rice on Wednesday morning.
Hazir Haat UP Chairman Shahriar Chowdhury Dipak distributed 30 kg of rice among them on the UP premises at 10am, maintaining social distance.
The UP sources said a total of 124 registered people of seven wards got the rice at primary level. Chronologically, a total of 841 people of nine wards in the union will get the rice.
UP Member Mazir Uddin, Secretary Md Ohidur Rahman and Monpura Press Club Organising Secretary Abdullah Juwel, among others, were also present during the distribution.
NOAKHALI: Relief materials were distributed at Bede Palli (gypsy) in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday amid lockdown during coronavirus outbreak.
Police Super (SP) Alamgir Hossen went to their houses at Eozbalia in the upazila and distributed essential foods like rice, potato, lentil and salt.
Among others, Additional SP Dipak Jyoti Khisa, ASP Abdur Rahim, and Sudharam Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nabir Hossen were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dist info office acting against coronavirus outbreak
Plum farming gaining momentum in Padma chars
In the wake of coronavirus situation
outh injured in Noakhali clash dies
464 released from home quarantine in S’ganj
Jobless people getting food in Khulna
Markets closed at Haluaghat with thin public presence
Helpless people get relief goods in three districts


Latest News
Suarez ‘hurt’ by criticism of Barca players’ pay cut delay
Asian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
US records 1,169 virus fatalities, new global daily high
Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war
FDA approves first coronavirus antibody test in US
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stray dogs, cats face starvation amid corona lockdown in Dhaka city
Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive
Most Read News
Who is to pay for the loss of BD due to ensuing global recession!
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 2 more infected in last 24hrs
327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka
COVID-19: 18 Bangladeshis die in New York in last 24hrs
493 Bangladeshis on tour in India with Tabligh team
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer
PM asks govt staff to wear masks, collect samples from each UZ
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft