Helpless people get relief goods in three districts





FULBARI, KURIGRAM: At least 728 helpless women got VGD rice in Naodanga Union under Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Each of the women got 30 kg of rice at that time. The distribution began from Purba Fulmati Ward No. 5 in the upazila.

Naodanga Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Musabber Ali Musa, with his self finance, also distributed masks among them. The UP chairman urged people to be aware about the coronavirus.

Upazila Academic Supervisor and Tag Officer Abdus Salam, UP Secretary Shafiqul Islam, and UP Member Atikur Rahman Nayan, among others, were also present at that time.

MONPURA, BHOLA: Helpless people in Hazir Haat Union of Monpura Upazila in the district got VGD rice on Wednesday morning.

Hazir Haat UP Chairman Shahriar Chowdhury Dipak distributed 30 kg of rice among them on the UP premises at 10am, maintaining social distance.

The UP sources said a total of 124 registered people of seven wards got the rice at primary level. Chronologically, a total of 841 people of nine wards in the union will get the rice.

UP Member Mazir Uddin, Secretary Md Ohidur Rahman and Monpura Press Club Organising Secretary Abdullah Juwel, among others, were also present during the distribution.

NOAKHALI: Relief materials were distributed at Bede Palli (gypsy) in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday amid lockdown during coronavirus outbreak.

Police Super (SP) Alamgir Hossen went to their houses at Eozbalia in the upazila and distributed essential foods like rice, potato, lentil and salt.

Among others, Additional SP Dipak Jyoti Khisa, ASP Abdur Rahim, and Sudharam Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nabir Hossen were also present.



























