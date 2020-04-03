Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:45 AM
Home Countryside

Feni Trauma Centre yet to start fully

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

Feni Trauma Centre yet to start fully

Feni Trauma Centre yet to start fully

FENI, Apr 2: The Feni Trauma Centre at Mohipal of the district is yet to start fully even after 13 years.
As a result, a ghostly environment is prevailing there.  
Due to lack of manpower and maintenance, necessary tools and materials worth crores taka have been destroyed. Different plants have grown around the centre. At night, it becomes a den of drugs abusers. Its valuable instruments are being stolen as well.
In 2006, Public Works Department completed the construction work of this 20-bed centre spending Tk 2.76 crore. Later, the Ministry of Health Affairs directed to launch its outdoor and indoor services with necessary equipment and facilities. But, since then local people have been seeing no practical progress.
Every day, after being wounded in accidents on highways and roads, people are rushing to the centre but are not getting expected treatment.
At the beginning, though there was manpower but they were transferred to different places. Now, after a long time, it has turned virtually non-functional.
Tools of ICU, ICCU, x-ray, surgery, ultrasonography and operation theatre have become almost destroyed.
There is no surgeon except only two medical officers, one pharmacist and eight nurses. Allocations are not available for electricity, water and food. In the beginning, there was everything.
There have been huge dues of electricity, water and other utility bills. The electricity supply has been cut. The outdoor treatment is running in darkness.
Local newspaper trader Raju Ahmed said after failing to get treatment at the centre, accident victims are going to Sadar Hospital. But they are being referred again to Dhaka or Chattogram.
He asked for its sooner full operation.
Fahimul Islam, a second year student of local Mohipal College, said people of Feni have demanded immediate renovation of the hospital which is failing to give trauma treatment.
Resident Medical Officer of the centre Dr Kazi Sangida Akhter said, "We provide treatment every day, though presently, electricity, water and other facilities are not available."
"We are also suffering for the lack of these facilities," she pointed out.
Feni Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammed Niatuzzaman said Feni Trauma Centre was established at an important location beside the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway. It was suitable for trauma accident victims. But for not paying dues of electricity, water, municipality tax and others, its utility connections were cut.
If adequate manpower and utilities are ensured, it will be fully functional again, he hoped.

















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dist info office acting against coronavirus outbreak
Plum farming gaining momentum in Padma chars
In the wake of coronavirus situation
outh injured in Noakhali clash dies
464 released from home quarantine in S’ganj
Jobless people getting food in Khulna
Markets closed at Haluaghat with thin public presence
Helpless people get relief goods in three districts


Latest News
Suarez ‘hurt’ by criticism of Barca players’ pay cut delay
Asian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
US records 1,169 virus fatalities, new global daily high
Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war
FDA approves first coronavirus antibody test in US
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stray dogs, cats face starvation amid corona lockdown in Dhaka city
Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive
Most Read News
Who is to pay for the loss of BD due to ensuing global recession!
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 2 more infected in last 24hrs
327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka
COVID-19: 18 Bangladeshis die in New York in last 24hrs
493 Bangladeshis on tour in India with Tabligh team
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer
PM asks govt staff to wear masks, collect samples from each UZ
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft