

Feni Trauma Centre yet to start fully

As a result, a ghostly environment is prevailing there.

Due to lack of manpower and maintenance, necessary tools and materials worth crores taka have been destroyed. Different plants have grown around the centre. At night, it becomes a den of drugs abusers. Its valuable instruments are being stolen as well.

In 2006, Public Works Department completed the construction work of this 20-bed centre spending Tk 2.76 crore. Later, the Ministry of Health Affairs directed to launch its outdoor and indoor services with necessary equipment and facilities. But, since then local people have been seeing no practical progress.

Every day, after being wounded in accidents on highways and roads, people are rushing to the centre but are not getting expected treatment.

At the beginning, though there was manpower but they were transferred to different places. Now, after a long time, it has turned virtually non-functional.

Tools of ICU, ICCU, x-ray, surgery, ultrasonography and operation theatre have become almost destroyed.

There is no surgeon except only two medical officers, one pharmacist and eight nurses. Allocations are not available for electricity, water and food. In the beginning, there was everything.

There have been huge dues of electricity, water and other utility bills. The electricity supply has been cut. The outdoor treatment is running in darkness.

Local newspaper trader Raju Ahmed said after failing to get treatment at the centre, accident victims are going to Sadar Hospital. But they are being referred again to Dhaka or Chattogram.

He asked for its sooner full operation.

Fahimul Islam, a second year student of local Mohipal College, said people of Feni have demanded immediate renovation of the hospital which is failing to give trauma treatment.

Resident Medical Officer of the centre Dr Kazi Sangida Akhter said, "We provide treatment every day, though presently, electricity, water and other facilities are not available."

"We are also suffering for the lack of these facilities," she pointed out.

Feni Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammed Niatuzzaman said Feni Trauma Centre was established at an important location beside the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway. It was suitable for trauma accident victims. But for not paying dues of electricity, water, municipality tax and others, its utility connections were cut.

If adequate manpower and utilities are ensured, it will be fully functional again, he hoped.































FENI, Apr 2: The Feni Trauma Centre at Mohipal of the district is yet to start fully even after 13 years.As a result, a ghostly environment is prevailing there.Due to lack of manpower and maintenance, necessary tools and materials worth crores taka have been destroyed. Different plants have grown around the centre. At night, it becomes a den of drugs abusers. Its valuable instruments are being stolen as well.In 2006, Public Works Department completed the construction work of this 20-bed centre spending Tk 2.76 crore. Later, the Ministry of Health Affairs directed to launch its outdoor and indoor services with necessary equipment and facilities. But, since then local people have been seeing no practical progress.Every day, after being wounded in accidents on highways and roads, people are rushing to the centre but are not getting expected treatment.At the beginning, though there was manpower but they were transferred to different places. Now, after a long time, it has turned virtually non-functional.Tools of ICU, ICCU, x-ray, surgery, ultrasonography and operation theatre have become almost destroyed.There is no surgeon except only two medical officers, one pharmacist and eight nurses. Allocations are not available for electricity, water and food. In the beginning, there was everything.There have been huge dues of electricity, water and other utility bills. The electricity supply has been cut. The outdoor treatment is running in darkness.Local newspaper trader Raju Ahmed said after failing to get treatment at the centre, accident victims are going to Sadar Hospital. But they are being referred again to Dhaka or Chattogram.He asked for its sooner full operation.Fahimul Islam, a second year student of local Mohipal College, said people of Feni have demanded immediate renovation of the hospital which is failing to give trauma treatment.Resident Medical Officer of the centre Dr Kazi Sangida Akhter said, "We provide treatment every day, though presently, electricity, water and other facilities are not available.""We are also suffering for the lack of these facilities," she pointed out.Feni Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammed Niatuzzaman said Feni Trauma Centre was established at an important location beside the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway. It was suitable for trauma accident victims. But for not paying dues of electricity, water, municipality tax and others, its utility connections were cut.If adequate manpower and utilities are ensured, it will be fully functional again, he hoped.