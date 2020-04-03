Six held with drugs in two districts





NOAKHALI: Police arrested five drug traders including a woman along with 350 yaba tablets from Purba Char Motua Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested are: Nargis Akhter, 29, daughter of Harunur Rashid of Paschim Maijdee area in the upazila, Tanvir Hossen Maruf, 20, son of Abul Kashem of Madhusudanpur area in Noakhali Municipality, Nurul Islam Didar, 22, son of Shahid Ullah, Sumon, 18, son of Imam Hossen, and Arif Hossen, 19, son of Sayedul Haque of Paschim Nazirpur area in Chowmuhani Municipality.

Sub-Inspector of Sudharam Model Police Station (PS) Tilak Borua said acting on a tip-off they raided the union and arrested them with the yaba.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Police arrested a drug trader along with 20 yaba tablets from Boalmari Village under Shalbahan Union in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Arrested Shahidul Islam, 42, is the son late Lokman Joarder of the village.

Police said acting on a tip-off a police team led by Sub-Inspector of Tentulia Model PS Shahadat Hossen raided the house of the drug trader and arrested him along with the yaba.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Jahurul Islam said the arrested is a listed drug trader and has several cases filed against him with the PS.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection, and he was sent to jail on Tuesday afternoon, the OC added.

















