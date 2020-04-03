

All set to begin Covid-19 test in Rangpur from Friday

"Earlier, we have installed the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine, received kits and other inputs to begin testing of COVID-19 infection," Principal of RMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Laizu told BSS.

The experimental tests of COVID-19 infection were conducted yesterday at the COVID-19 Laboratory by trained physicians, technologists and technicians concerned before going to official testing from Friday.

Talking to BSS today, Focal Point of the COVID-19 Laboratory and Lecturer (Virology) of the Department of Microbiology at RMC Dr. MA Aziz said collection of samples of suspected COVID-19 patients continues since the morning today.

"We will start official testing of the collected samples of throat swabs, blood and sweat and cough from suspected COVID-19 patients tomorrow to get confirmed results in a day," Dr. Aziz added.

He said the COVID-19 Laboratory at RMC has a capacity to test samples of 94 suspected patients at a time using 94 well plates and keeping two well plates for displaying results of COVID-19 positive or COVID-19 negative.

Head of the Department of Microbiology of RMC Associate Professor Dr. Mostakimur Rahman said the results will be informed locally after completion of the testing process here and will also be sent to the IEDCR and authorities concerned.

Civil Surgeon of Rangpur Dr. Hirombo Kumar Roy said a 10-member Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force has been formed with RMC Principal Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Laizu as its Chief to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Director of Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH) Dr. Faridul Islam, Vice-principal of RMC Professor Dr. Mahfuzar Rahman and Heads of its Departments of Pathology, Microbiology, Medicine and specialist physicians are other members of the task force.

"Besides, a seven-member Medical Board has been formed with Assistant Professor of the Department of Medicine of RMC Dr. Md. Abul Kalam Azad as its Chief for ensuring treatments to the COVID-19 patients in Rangpur," he added.

Talking to BSS, Chief of the Medical Team Dr. Azad said the COVID-19 Laboratory today started getting samples of suspected COVID-19 patients to begin testing those from tomorrow and onward. -BSS



































