

Pavel changes lot thru poultry farming at Betagi

Now, he is contributing to his family economically.

Local sources said Pavel passed BA and LLB. He is the eldest among his four brothers. He faced huge losses in various businesses in the last couple of years.

Since the last one year, he has been involved in poultry farming, and now he has become successful. He has 1,200 different varieties of poultry in his farm. He collects about 150 to 200 eggs from the farm daily. After meeting all costs, he is now earning Tk 20,000 to 25,000 monthly.

Pavel said, "My family members do not need to buy egg and chicken from market. They get these from the farm now."











































