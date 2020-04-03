90 establishments burnt in three dists





THAKURGAON: At least 30 houses of 15 families were at Bhanor Union in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Baliadangi Fire Service Station Officer Golam Mostofa said the fire started from the kitchen of one house and soon spread to the other houses, burning down at least 30.

Being informed, fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flame after about two hours.

Victims claimed properties worth about Tk 15 lakh were destroyed in the fire.

NARSINGDI: At least 10 shops were burnt in a gas cylinder blast at Arshinagar of the district town on Wednesday noon.

Victims said the cylinder blasted in a closed shop in the area and soon spread to nine other shops, burning those down.

Being informed, one unit of Narsingdi Fire Service rushed to the spot and doused the flame after about an hour.

Deputy Assistant Director of Narsingdi Fire Service Nurul Islam confirmed the incident.

KHULNA: At least 50 shops were gutted in a fire in Banargati Bazaar area of the city early Wednesday.

Fire service and locals said the fire started from a leaked gas cylinder at a tea-stall at the bazaar about 1:30am on Wednesday, and burnt down 50 shops.

On information, five fire-fighting units from Boyra and Tutpara fire stations rushed to the spot and doused the flame after one hour, confirmed Senior Officer of Boyra Fire Station Office Sayeduzzaman.

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, District Relief and Disaster Officer Azizul Islam Zoarder, and city Awami League General Secretary (GS) MDA Babul Rana visited the spot, said Banargati kitchen market GS Mojibor Rahman.











































