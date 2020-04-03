Lightning kills farmer at Galachipa

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI, Apr 2: A watermelon farmer was killed in a lightning strike at Chinguria Village under Amkhola Union in Galachipa Upazila of the district recently.

Deceased Swapon Molla, 32, was the son of Dholu Molla of the village.

Quoting family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Galachipa Police Station Akhter Morshed said the deceased was working in his field. Suddenly, lightning struck him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.



























