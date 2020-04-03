Video
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:45 AM
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Three persons were found dead in three districts- Barguna, Bagerhat and Naogaon, on Wednesday.
BARGUNA: Police recovered the floating body of a 10-year-old unidentified boy from the Payra River near Shubha Sandhya sea beach in Taltali Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Locals said some children spotted the body when they were playing on the beach about 2pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Confirming the matter, Taltali Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Qamruzzaman said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
BAGERHAT: Police recovered a woman's throat-slit body from Kunia Village in Chitalmari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Ety Khanam, 20, was the wife of Zahidur Islam Modhu of the village.
Additional Police Super (Sadar circle) Md Obaidur Rahman said some days back rivals vandalised their house. Following this they filed a case with Chitalmari Police Station.
He also said, on Wednesday morning, police went to their house for investigation purpose but found nobody there. Later, they entered the house and found Ety dead.
Police recovered the body and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from Raninagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Shefali Akhter, 35, was the wife of Haijdee Hossen of Dakkhin Rajapur Village in the upazila.
Deceased's family alleged Shefali's in-laws used to torture her for dowry. A general diary was also filed in this connection. They alleged that Shefali was murdered over dowry.
Haijdee Hossen said Shefali's body was found hanging from a tree in the morning.
Later, taking down the body, he informed police, he added.
Raninagar PS OC Jahurul Haque said they recovered the body from the spot.


