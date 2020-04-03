Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:44 AM
Home Countryside

12 fined in three districts on different charges

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

At least 12 people were fined on different charges in three districts- Barishal, Mymensingh and Pirojpur, on Wednesday.
BARISHAL: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined six persons including two women and two imams Tk 25,000 each in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district for spreading rumour about coronavirus using loudspeaker of mosque and social media.
The fined persons are: Retired Sergeant Sirajul Islam of Bijoypur Village, Hasan Al Mamun, imam of Uttar Bijoypur Mosque, Abdul Kader, imam of Baniajuri Mosque, Rafiqul Islam, Salma Akhter, Gaurnadi Government Model Primary School Assistant Teacher, and Dipali Debnath, Barthi School and College Teacher.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gaurnadi Police Station (PS) Golam Sarwar said on information, police detained them from different areas of the upazila.
The OC also said the detained persons were spreading rumours about coronavirus using loudspeakers of mosques and social media from Tuesday 11pm till Wednesday 3am. Following this, panic gripped the locals.
Later, a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ishrat Jahan fined them Tk 25,000 and in default, would be jailed for one month.
Deputy Commissioner SM Ajiar Rahman confirmed the news.
HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined a businessman in Haluaghat Municipality of the district for selling commodities defying government prohibition during coronavirus outbreak.
The fined person is Md Sultan Ahmed, owner of Sultan Cycle Mart in the municipality.  
The mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Md Rezaul Karim fined him Tk 10,000.
UNO Md Rezaul Karim said apart from some essential businesses, most of the shops here are completely closed. The upazila administration is taking harsh steps against those who do not follow the law even after making them aware several times.
Haluaghat PS OC Mohammad Ali along with other police members and various government officials were also present during the drive.
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court in separate drives in various areas of Kawkhali Upazila in the district on Wednesday fined five persons on charge of mass gathering.
The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rafiqul Haque fined three persons in Kawkhali Women's College area and two others in Joykul Bazaar Tk 4,500 on charge of mass gathering and keeping open the shops violating government law with a view to preventing coronavirus.
Apart from this the mobile court seized carom boards, controlled the gathering in various grocery shops and tea-stalls, and made people aware about staying at home.
On the other hand, in the presence of UNO Khaleda Khatun, the army and police members conducted awareness campaign in various areas of the upazila at the same time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dist info office acting against coronavirus outbreak
Plum farming gaining momentum in Padma chars
In the wake of coronavirus situation
outh injured in Noakhali clash dies
464 released from home quarantine in S’ganj
Jobless people getting food in Khulna
Markets closed at Haluaghat with thin public presence
Helpless people get relief goods in three districts


Latest News
Suarez ‘hurt’ by criticism of Barca players’ pay cut delay
Asian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
US records 1,169 virus fatalities, new global daily high
Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war
FDA approves first coronavirus antibody test in US
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stray dogs, cats face starvation amid corona lockdown in Dhaka city
Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive
Most Read News
Who is to pay for the loss of BD due to ensuing global recession!
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 2 more infected in last 24hrs
327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka
COVID-19: 18 Bangladeshis die in New York in last 24hrs
493 Bangladeshis on tour in India with Tabligh team
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer
PM asks govt staff to wear masks, collect samples from each UZ
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft