12 fined in three districts on different charges





BARISHAL: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined six persons including two women and two imams Tk 25,000 each in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district for spreading rumour about coronavirus using loudspeaker of mosque and social media.

The fined persons are: Retired Sergeant Sirajul Islam of Bijoypur Village, Hasan Al Mamun, imam of Uttar Bijoypur Mosque, Abdul Kader, imam of Baniajuri Mosque, Rafiqul Islam, Salma Akhter, Gaurnadi Government Model Primary School Assistant Teacher, and Dipali Debnath, Barthi School and College Teacher.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gaurnadi Police Station (PS) Golam Sarwar said on information, police detained them from different areas of the upazila.

The OC also said the detained persons were spreading rumours about coronavirus using loudspeakers of mosques and social media from Tuesday 11pm till Wednesday 3am. Following this, panic gripped the locals.

Later, a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ishrat Jahan fined them Tk 25,000 and in default, would be jailed for one month.

Deputy Commissioner SM Ajiar Rahman confirmed the news.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined a businessman in Haluaghat Municipality of the district for selling commodities defying government prohibition during coronavirus outbreak.

The fined person is Md Sultan Ahmed, owner of Sultan Cycle Mart in the municipality.

The mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Md Rezaul Karim fined him Tk 10,000.

UNO Md Rezaul Karim said apart from some essential businesses, most of the shops here are completely closed. The upazila administration is taking harsh steps against those who do not follow the law even after making them aware several times.

Haluaghat PS OC Mohammad Ali along with other police members and various government officials were also present during the drive.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court in separate drives in various areas of Kawkhali Upazila in the district on Wednesday fined five persons on charge of mass gathering.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rafiqul Haque fined three persons in Kawkhali Women's College area and two others in Joykul Bazaar Tk 4,500 on charge of mass gathering and keeping open the shops violating government law with a view to preventing coronavirus.

Apart from this the mobile court seized carom boards, controlled the gathering in various grocery shops and tea-stalls, and made people aware about staying at home.

On the other hand, in the presence of UNO Khaleda Khatun, the army and police members conducted awareness campaign in various areas of the upazila at the same time.



























