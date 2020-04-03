

Chilmari oil depots empty, farmers worried about Boro cultivation

As a result, farmers are worried about Boro cultivation. Amid price fall of paddy, they have to buy oil at high prices from various sources. They claimed the situation worsened due to negligence of depot supers.

Sources said 22 dealers of these two depots buy per litre oil at Tk 62.51, and sell it to the retail traders. The retailers sell it to customers at Tk 65 per litre. Bringing 9,000-litre oil from Parbatipur of Dinajpur costs about Tk 18,000 including the labour cost. Following this, the total cost increases to Tk 2 per litre. Due to this, the customers are being forced to buy the oil at Tk 67 to 70 per litre here.

Other than the upazila, the demand of oil at Narayanpur, Jatrapur, Shaheber Alga, Rowmari, Razibpur, Sanandabari, Jafarganj, Kamarjani and different areas of Ulipur Upazila is about 3 lakh litres.

As the dealers are trying to fulfil the demand of oil by bringing it from other depots, the consumers are being forced to pay more money to buy the oil. Due to this, the dealers are losing many of their fixed customers.

On the other hand, about 300 labourers have become jobless as the depots are closed.

On a visit to the oil market at Joragachh Bazaar, many oil traders, including Nur-e-Alam Badal, Rashedul Islam, Mominul and Dhirendra Nath said they are being forced to sell oil at extra price as the transportation cost of bringing the oil from far increased a lot.

Consumers Afsar Ali and Sultan said they are facing a huge trouble on buying necessary oil at extra price.

Agriculture office sources said this year's Boro paddy farming target is 6,800 hectares of land in the upazila. Of these, most of the lands are completely dependent on diesel engine-run shallow machine.

Agriculture officials think that it would be difficult to achieve the target as both of the depots have been empty for long.

As these two floating oil depots had been fulfilling the demand of many farmers and oil traders in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat and Jamalpur districts, the people of char areas are completely dependent on oil instead of electricity. Due to this, they are now largely suffering for the lack of oil.

Owner of Nazir and Sons Oil Maidul Islam said they have to spend extra Tk 2 to 3 in per litre for bringing oil from Parbatipur and Baghabari by road; so they are selling it at extra rate.

He demanded to solve the problem of the depots as soon as possible for the sake of the people.

In this connection, Acting Officer of Jamuna Oil Company Limited Tofazzal Hossain said he talked about the matter with the higher authority.

He hoped that the depots will be filled with oil within next 10 to 15 days.

Acting Officer of Meghna Company Limited Md Ayub Ali said the depot got empty on January 8 last, and the oil will be available within next few days.















