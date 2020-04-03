SINGER stands by Corona patients, attending doctors



Brigadier General A K M Nasir Uddin, Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, receiving washing machines, microwave Ovens and Irons, five units each, from Singer Bangladesh Ltd to facilitate Corona Covid -19 suspected patients and doctors attending them at DMCH on Thursday. photo: observer

On behalf of SINGER Bangladesh Ltd Assistant Manager, Marketing Communication Nazmus Saqib formally handed over the products to Director of DMCH, Brigadier General A K M Nasir Uddin at the hospital premises on Wednesday (April 1, 2020), said a press release on Thursday.









Five SINGER Washing Machines, five Microwave Ovens and five Irons were handed over to DMCH.

During this handing over ceremony, Director of DMCH, Brigadier General A K M Nasir Uddin expressed his gratitude towards Singer Bangladesh for standing by DMCH during this crisis period.

These home appliances will help the doctors, nurses and patients to disinfect their PPEs and other clothes as well as ensure a hot meal for doctors and nurses who have been working round the clock, DMCH Director said.

In a message on this occasion, SINGER Bangladesh CEO Mr. MHM Fairoz said that this assistance to DMCH authorities is the beginning of SINGER's initiative to pay back to the people of Bangladesh. Home appliances and electronics manufacturer company Singer Bangladesh Ltd has donated Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens and Irons to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) authorities to facilitate Corona (Covid -19) suspected patients and also doctors and nurses attending them.On behalf of SINGER Bangladesh Ltd Assistant Manager, Marketing Communication Nazmus Saqib formally handed over the products to Director of DMCH, Brigadier General A K M Nasir Uddin at the hospital premises on Wednesday (April 1, 2020), said a press release on Thursday.Five SINGER Washing Machines, five Microwave Ovens and five Irons were handed over to DMCH.During this handing over ceremony, Director of DMCH, Brigadier General A K M Nasir Uddin expressed his gratitude towards Singer Bangladesh for standing by DMCH during this crisis period.These home appliances will help the doctors, nurses and patients to disinfect their PPEs and other clothes as well as ensure a hot meal for doctors and nurses who have been working round the clock, DMCH Director said.In a message on this occasion, SINGER Bangladesh CEO Mr. MHM Fairoz said that this assistance to DMCH authorities is the beginning of SINGER's initiative to pay back to the people of Bangladesh.