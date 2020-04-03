Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:44 AM
Home City News

Two die with corona symptoms in two dists

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

At least two people including a quarantined man were died with the symptoms of coronavirus in Sunamganj and Feni districts on Thursday.
Our Sunamganj correspondent reports, an Oman-returnee died at Jalalpur village in Mannargaon union of Doarabazar upazila on Thursday morning on the 14th day of home quarantine.
The deceased was identified as Joynal Abedin, 28.
Upazila health and family planning officer Md Delwar Hossain said Joynal returned home on March 18 from Oman and he was kept in home quarantine. He had no symptoms of coronavirus.
He started to feel severe abdominal pain in the morning. He died around 7am after a local village doctor pushed him two injections, said relatives.
His family members could not show any previous document of his illness, said the upazila health officer adding that he might have died of heart attack.
In Feni, a young man who had been suffering from fever, abdominal pain and respiratory problems for the last few days died at his residence at Pashchim Chhanua village in Sadar upazila here on Wednesday.
Locals said the 30-year-old youth had respiratory problems since his childhood. Moreover, he had been suffering from fever and abdominal pain for the last few days.
When he approached Feni General Hospital on Monday, doctors provided him with first aid and suggested staying home.
He, at one stage, died at his own residence on Wednesday noon.
Omar Haidar, in-charge of Bogdadia Police Outpost, said on information, they recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for autopsy.




Dr Sajjad Hossain, civil surgeon of the district, said they informed the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research over the death.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SINGER stands by Corona patients, attending doctors
Two die with corona symptoms in two dists
Zainul Abedin gets ‘Regional Service Award’  
Obituary
Coronavirus: ‘What option do you have when you’re hungry?’
COAST gives Tk 16 lakh to local admin
BGB seized smuggled goods, drugs worth Tk 65.33cr in March
Fire at Gazipur garment factory


Latest News
Suarez ‘hurt’ by criticism of Barca players’ pay cut delay
Asian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
US records 1,169 virus fatalities, new global daily high
Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war
FDA approves first coronavirus antibody test in US
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stray dogs, cats face starvation amid corona lockdown in Dhaka city
Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive
Most Read News
Who is to pay for the loss of BD due to ensuing global recession!
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 2 more infected in last 24hrs
327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka
COVID-19: 18 Bangladeshis die in New York in last 24hrs
493 Bangladeshis on tour in India with Tabligh team
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer
PM asks govt staff to wear masks, collect samples from each UZ
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft