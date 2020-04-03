Two die with corona symptoms in two dists





Our Sunamganj correspondent reports, an Oman-returnee died at Jalalpur village in Mannargaon union of Doarabazar upazila on Thursday morning on the 14th day of home quarantine.

The deceased was identified as Joynal Abedin, 28.

Upazila health and family planning officer Md Delwar Hossain said Joynal returned home on March 18 from Oman and he was kept in home quarantine. He had no symptoms of coronavirus.

He started to feel severe abdominal pain in the morning. He died around 7am after a local village doctor pushed him two injections, said relatives.

His family members could not show any previous document of his illness, said the upazila health officer adding that he might have died of heart attack.

In Feni, a young man who had been suffering from fever, abdominal pain and respiratory problems for the last few days died at his residence at Pashchim Chhanua village in Sadar upazila here on Wednesday.

Locals said the 30-year-old youth had respiratory problems since his childhood. Moreover, he had been suffering from fever and abdominal pain for the last few days.

When he approached Feni General Hospital on Monday, doctors provided him with first aid and suggested staying home.

He, at one stage, died at his own residence on Wednesday noon.

Omar Haidar, in-charge of Bogdadia Police Outpost, said on information, they recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for autopsy.









Dr Sajjad Hossain, civil surgeon of the district, said they informed the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research over the death. -UNB





