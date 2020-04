Zainul Abedin gets ‘Regional Service Award’

Former Governor of Rotary International Bangladesh Engr. KM Zainul Abedin has been awarded the International Rotary Foundation Award 'Regional Service Award' for his outstanding contribution to polio eradication.Rotary TRF Chairman Gary CK Huang announced it on Wednesday, says a press release.Eng. Zainul is the president of Assistance for Blind Children (ABC). Bangladesh Rotary Governor M Khairul Alam congratulated Zainul on his success.