Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:44 AM
Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Nur Nahar Halim, mother of Mercantile Bank Limited's (MBL) Managing Director (MD) Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, passed away due to old age complications, at 5:00am at New Eskaton in the capital on Thursday.
She was 82.
She left behind three sons, one daughter, grand childrens, relatives and well wishers to mourn her death.
First namaz-e-janaza of Nur Nahar Halim was held in capital's New Eskaton after Zuhr prayers on Thursday.
After second namaz-e-janaza, she was buried at family graveyard at Saharpar, Sonaimuri in Noakhali.
The board of directors, all executives, officers and employees of Mercantile Bank Limited expressed deep mourn and condolences for the death.
    -Press release


