Israel minister contracts corona





Netanyahu's previous quarantine, imposed earlier this week after one of his staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus, had ended Wednesday night, his office said.

The premier's new seven-day self-isolation was imposed following his contacts with the 71-year-old Litzman, the prime minister's office said.

Litzman of the Gur Hassidic sect -- whose wife also tested positive -- is the most prominent member of the hard-hit ultra-Orthodox community to test positive for the virus that has infected more than 6,200 Israelis. -AFP















