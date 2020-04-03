Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:44 AM
Home Foreign News

Under pressure, British PM vows ‘massive’ increase in coronavirus tests

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Under pressure, British PM vows ‘massive’ increase in coronavirus tests

Under pressure, British PM vows ‘massive’ increase in coronavirus tests

LONDON, Apr 2: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to ramp up coronavirus testing after his government faced criticism for being slower than some European peers to roll out mass checks for front-line health workers and the population.
Britain initially took a restrained approach to the outbreak but changed tack after modelling showed a quarter of a million people in the country could die.
Johnson imposed more stringent measures, effectively shuttering the world's fifth-largest economy, but the government has faced widespread criticism for having too few ventilators and too little testing.
"We're also massively increasing testing," Johnson said in a video message from a flat in Downing Street where he is self-isolating after testing positive himself.
"As I have said for weeks and weeks, this is the way through: this is how we will unlock the coronavirus puzzle, this is how we will defeat it in the end."
Johnson's message, posted on Twitter on Wednesday evening, followed pledges from his ministers to accelerate both antibody and antigen testing in days ahead after a slew of sometimes contradictory statements on numbers already checked.
Health Minister Matt Hancock, who has also been in isolation after testing positive, will announce additional testing measures on Thursday, Johnson's spokesman said.
While Germany has been testing about 500,000 people a week, Britain's current capacity is about 13,000 a day, a figure the government said it was aiming to double by mid-April.
As of 0800 GMT on April 1, 152,979 people in the United Kingdom had been tested, of which 29,474 were confirmed positive. Deaths rose 31% to 2,352 as of 1600 GMT on March 31.
More than half of Britons think Johnson's government was too slow to order a lockdown, an Ipsos MORI poll showed.  Tests are essential for both fighting the virus and nursing the economy back to health after what is expected to be the worst quarter in around a century.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Health ‘catastrophe’ from virus
Israel minister contracts corona
Italy extends lockdown
Under pressure, British PM vows ‘massive’ increase in coronavirus tests
North Korea insists it is free of coronavirus
Russian plane with supplies for virus fight lands in US
Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Makkah and Madina
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News


Latest News
Suarez ‘hurt’ by criticism of Barca players’ pay cut delay
Asian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
US records 1,169 virus fatalities, new global daily high
Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war
FDA approves first coronavirus antibody test in US
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stray dogs, cats face starvation amid corona lockdown in Dhaka city
Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive
Most Read News
Who is to pay for the loss of BD due to ensuing global recession!
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 2 more infected in last 24hrs
327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka
COVID-19: 18 Bangladeshis die in New York in last 24hrs
493 Bangladeshis on tour in India with Tabligh team
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer
PM asks govt staff to wear masks, collect samples from each UZ
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft