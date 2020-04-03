Video
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:43 AM
North Korea insists it is free of coronavirus

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

SEOUL, Apr 2: North Korea remains totally free of the coronavirus, a senior health official in Pyongyang has insisted, despite mounting scepticism overseas as confirmed global infections near one million.
The already isolated, nuclear-armed North quickly shut down its borders after the virus was first detected in neighbouring China in January, and imposed strict containment measures.
Pak Myong Su, director of the anti-epidemic department of the North's Central Emergency Anti-epidemic Headquarters, insisted that the efforts had been completely successful.
"Not one single person has been infected with the novel coronavirus in our country so far," Pak told AFP.
"We have carried out preemptive and scientific measures such as inspections and quarantine for all personnel entering our country and thoroughly disinfecting all goods, as well as closing borders and blocking sea and air lanes." Nearly every other country has reported coronavirus cases, with the World Health Organization saying on Wednesday that there were nearly one million confirmed infections globally.    -AFP


