Russian plane with supplies for virus fight lands in US





The Antonov-124, landed at JFK Airport in New York -- the epicentre of America's coronavirus outbreak -- pictures and video posted on the mission's Twitter page showed.

Russia's defence ministry had earlier announced that the plane "with medical masks and medical equipment on board," left for the US overnight, without providing further details.

Video released by the ministry showed the cargo plane loaded with boxes preparing to take off from a military airbase near Moscow early Wednesday morning.

"We have to work together to defeat #COVID19. This is why the U.S. agreed to purchase urgently needed personal protective equipment from #Russia," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Wednesday evening.

The supplies, also including ventilators, were given to the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in New York, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Russia's defence ministry refused to provide AFP with any further information on the delivery, which came after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with US counterpart Donald Trump on Monday. -AFP















