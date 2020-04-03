Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:43 AM
Home Foreign News

Six-week-old newborn dies of coronavirus in US: State governor

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

NEW YORK, Apr 2: A six-week-old infant has died of complications relating to COVID-19, the governor of the US state of Connecticut said on Wednesday, in one of the youngest recorded deaths from the virus.
Governor Ned Lamont tweeted that the newborn was "brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived."
"Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive," Lamont said. "This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19."
Last week Illinois authorities said they were investigating the death of a child "younger than one year" who had tested positive for coronavirus.




According to local media that infant was nine months old.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Health ‘catastrophe’ from virus
Israel minister contracts corona
Italy extends lockdown
Under pressure, British PM vows ‘massive’ increase in coronavirus tests
North Korea insists it is free of coronavirus
Russian plane with supplies for virus fight lands in US
Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hour curfew in Makkah and Madina
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News


Latest News
Suarez ‘hurt’ by criticism of Barca players’ pay cut delay
Asian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
US records 1,169 virus fatalities, new global daily high
Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war
FDA approves first coronavirus antibody test in US
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stray dogs, cats face starvation amid corona lockdown in Dhaka city
Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive
Most Read News
Who is to pay for the loss of BD due to ensuing global recession!
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 2 more infected in last 24hrs
327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka
COVID-19: 18 Bangladeshis die in New York in last 24hrs
493 Bangladeshis on tour in India with Tabligh team
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer
PM asks govt staff to wear masks, collect samples from each UZ
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft