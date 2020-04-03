Six-week-old newborn dies of coronavirus in US: State governor





Governor Ned Lamont tweeted that the newborn was "brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived."

"Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive," Lamont said. "This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19."

Last week Illinois authorities said they were investigating the death of a child "younger than one year" who had tested positive for coronavirus.









According to local media that infant was nine months old. -AFP





