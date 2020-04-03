Video
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:43 AM
Poland, Hungary, Czech broke EU law by refusing refugees

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020

BRUSSELS, Apr 2: Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic broke EU law by refusing refugees when the bloc faced a migration crisis five years ago, the European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday.
By ignoring an EU effort to share out refugees across the bloc, they "failed to fulfil their obligations under European Union law," the ECJ held, opening the way for possible fines.
The case was brought by the European Commission after Warsaw, Budapest and Prague refused to apply a relocation mechanism decided by EU leaders to distribute 120,000 asylum-seekers in Greece and Italy.
The migration emergency eased the following year when the European Union struck a deal with Turkey to block the passage of most migrants towards the EU in exchange for billions of euros.
Most of the more than a million migrants who sought refuge in Europe in 2015 were Syrians fleeing civil war.
Turkey in February reopened access to its borders with neighbouring EU states Greece and Bulgaria for asylum-seekers as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sought to pressure Europe to help him out with his military operation in northern Syria.
Greece responded by reinforcing security along its borders and refusing asylum applications in March, sparking an outcry by rights groups and the United Nations.




After frantic diplomacy by EU heavyweights France and Germany as well as former EU member Britain, Turkey last month ordered land borders closed to refugees once more, according to an interior ministry circular cited by the Dogan news agency.    -AFP


