Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:43 AM
Spain’s coronavirus deaths rise above 10,000, yet there’s ‘glimpse of hope’

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

MADRID, Apr 2: Spain's death toll from the coronavirus rose above 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 people died overnight, but health officials saw a glimmer of hope with the epidemic slowing in terms of proportional daily increases in infections and deaths.
Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy at 10,003. The number of registered coronavirus cases rose about 8% from Wednesday to 110,238, the ministry said. The total deaths rose by just over 10%, about the same rate as the previous day.
"There's light at the end of the tunnel," Health Minister Salvador Illa told parliament. "A glimpse of hope: the curve has stabilized. We have reached ... the peak of the curve and we have started the slowdown phase."
Spain has been in a lockdown since March 14, allowing residents to leave their homes only for essential trips. This week it tightened the measures, with only employees in key sectors permitted to travel to and from work.
The daily increase in infections in percentage terms has been slowing gradually since March 25, when reported cases rose by just over 20%.
Laying bare the scale of the outbreak's economic impact, data showed that Spain has shed an unprecedented 900,000 jobs since it went into lockdown, with temporary layoffs affecting at least a further 620,000. Social security data also showed that around 80,000 workers are off sick with coronavirus, while another 170,000 are on sick leave because they are isolated after coming into contact with someone with the virus.
The separatist government of Spain's Catalonia region - the country's second worst-hit after Madrid - abandoned its initial reluctance and asked the national military to send medical teams and help it tackle the coronavirus. Last month, an official of the Catalonia government, whose push for independence has created political turmoil in recent years, said military help was "totally unnecessary".    -REUTERS


