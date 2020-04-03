Video
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:43 AM
Media in a quagmire situation

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Dear Sir
The world is facing an unprecedented and unseen war and the media workers are also faced with a major challenge. They have to work under various acute pressures. It has already been shuttered down a number of print media while some have stopped publishing print editions with the readers fearing infection from things outside of their homes. Local newspapers in outside of Dhaka have also announced a halt on print temporarily.

Actually, countrywide lockdown has been prevailed due to stubborn COVID-19 and the homebound peoples are either quarantine or self-isolation amid a nationwide shutdown they are shifted their eyes to the TV, internet and social media but the electronic media have to bring changes in the way of their work as well due to the outbreak and restrictions on movement. As a result, the media face hardships both financially and in doing its job. They are going through a difficult time. The number of advertisement is falling in print media as government and private offices are shut down.





The economic impact of the media is unrecognizable and media experts' fears that such tremendous hit would be difficult to sustain the media in the long run.

Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



