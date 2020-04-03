Good governance in economic recovery



Azizur Rahman

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the pandemic is likely to slow down the global economy by below 2.0 per cent and may cost about $1.0 trillion. United Nations (UN) Sectary-General said, "A global recession perhaps of record dimensions is near certainty", citing from a report of International Labor Organization (ILO) that said, "Workers around the world could lose $ 3.4 trillion in income by the end of the year". For a country like Bangladesh, economic impact could bring unimaginably massive destruction to almost every formal and informal sector. The government of People's Republic of Bangladesh has extended 10 more days' of public holiday for both public and private sector officials to encourage people to remain home without vey emergency work.It has also closed down all bus, train, river transport and domestic flights except those required for carrying goods to limit spreading of the disease. Except shops for essential commodities all other shops have been closed down to keep people out of danger.

According to the prescription of World Health Organization (WHO) the taken steps are very essential to control the devastating spread of the highly infectious disease. But at the same time those steps are causing a serious harm, particularly very cruel to the people including day labourers, rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, street vendors, van drivers and staffs of various restaurants and shops, helpers and drivers of different transports, small businessmen who use to live from hand to mouth.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, 20.3 per cent of the country's population of 16.6 crore are poor of whom, more than half fall under the extreme poverty line. Hence, special arrangements are badly needed for keeping these people in the normal life. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is playing a very negative impact on small, medium and large enterprises as these sectors are failing to continue production at normal rhythm. It has caused around 89 per cent decline in the country's export. We export our 65 per cent Ready-made Garments to European countries. But due to this worsening situation in these countries, those demands are likely going to be stopped. Furthermore, the United States of America (USA) is also facing serious crisis because the number of affected people has already crossed near about 2 lac.

Therefore, demand from the USA and other countries will also fall down at remarkable rate. Blumberg has opined that world's economy is going to lose of $ 2.7 trillion as a negative consequence of the pandemic COVID-19. As a consequence, our export and import are going to lose the normal cash outflow and inflow. In this regard, there is no alternative to holistic and coordinated approach from the government and the rich people to tackle the economic crisis and thereby help people in leading a normal and secured life. Our honourable Prime Minister has already announced Taka 5000 crore package to meet the expenses related to wage and salaries of workers and staffs for export-oriented industries while addressing the nation on the occasion of Independence Day. She has also ensured about the increase of mobile banking limit, extended payment deadline of power, water and gas bills to June without any fine and also suspended the payment of NGO's loan instalments. In her address, the PM has also assured that accommodation has been made in Bhasanchar to provide shelter and employment for 1,00,000 people.The government will take necessary steps if anyone wants to go there.

The PM has also declared that VGP, VGD and rice for ten Tk kg programs would be continued with free medicine and treatments. On March 24, The Departmentof Disaster Management (DMM) , under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, allocated 6500 metric tons of rice and taka 5.5 crore to the deputy commissioners of 64 Districts. Under "Return to Home" programme, the DCs along with UpazilaNirbahi Officers and local government representatives are preparing lists of those in need of support in their respective districts. One good news is that the Asian Development Bank (ADB), from 'regional support to address the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 and potential outbreak of other communicable diseases' approved of $3,00,000 emergency grant to support our government in fighting against COVID-19.

The ministry of health and family planning decided to spend this grant for the procurement of health safety materials. Our farmers should be motivated to continue normal work flow of agricultural production for attaining food security. Our Government should take necessary steps to avail necessary assistance from international communities for mitigating the massive destruction of the economy.

Good governance requires accountable, transparent, inclusive, participatory, effective and efficient modes of decision making and implementation. It also puts emphasis on proper enforcements of rule of law in decision making and implementation. Being a densely populated and developing country, without the application of good governance in every step it will become quite impossible to come off from the grave economic crisis.

In this regard, Bangladesh Bank has announced a set of measures including extension of timeline for repayment of instalments of credit for 6 months and for bill of entry of import letters of credit from 6 months to 1 year ; reduction of repo rate to 5.76 percent, CPR to 5 percent. It is worth noting that government should take categorical measures, such as targeted support measures for all domestic level business, targeted support measures for export-oriented industries, targeted support measures for working people particularly those working in the informal sector and finally a targeted support measure for expatriates because they are playing a vital role in our economic growth through providing remittances. In making lists of people, concerned authority should follow the principles of inclusiveness so that every needy family could avail the benefits.

As many people have already been shifted from urban to rural areas, their name must be added in the lists that are on the process of being made under the office of deputy commissioners. It is very difficult for the government alone to resolve the crisis. The government should form a public-private taskforce taking eminent businessmen to deal with the matter in a participatory approach. Maintenance of Open Market Sales (OMS) should be monitored strictly by the government for providing benefits to the hardcore poor.

In every village and locality especial voluntary committee with the participation of affluent people should be formed under the leadership of local government for helping the needy people. Businessmen should not increase the price of necessary commodities and we should stop panic buying. The government should monitor the price of the market at regular interval so that dishonest businessmen cannot exploit the poor people in such a critical moment. The owners of different business enterprise should also come forward with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for assisting the government in humanitarian activities.

Extension of social safety net is of paramount importance in the revised budget of this fiscal year. Side by side, taking into consideration of the crisis situation government should take short, medium, and long term arrangements in the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2020-21 with the consultation of the development partners, multilateral agencies, civil society and other private sector-led initiatives. Above all, proper enforcement of the principles of good governance in every policy initiative could play an important role in resolving the ongoing crisis in long run.

The writer is an Assistant Professor and also the Head of Department of Public Administration and Governance Studies at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University

























