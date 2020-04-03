Coronavirus pause could force global football to change





"We are living through something none of us were used to and which will change us profoundly," Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti told Corriere dello Sport.

Not since World War II has the sport been forced to stop across Europe. The sudden interruption has exposed the deficiencies of a system intoxicated by huge sums of money.

Cutbacks are inevitable in the short term.

"TV money will go down, players and coaches will earn less. Tickets will cost less because people will have less money. The economy will be different and so will football. Maybe it will be better," said Ancelotti.









"As with most things, crisis is an opportunity," football historian and academic David Goldblatt, author of recent book The Age of Football, told AFP, before sounding a warning.

"It could actually get worse. For there to be real change there has to be a change in the way power and ownership is distributed in the game."

At the moment the financial power belongs to the lucky few at the top, but even they are being hurt. That is likely to affect the transfer market, and huge spending sprees on players could become a thing of the past.

