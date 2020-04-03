Video
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:42 AM
Belgian league agrees to declare season finished due to coronavirus pandemic

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, APRIL 2: The Belgian football league has recommended that the current season be declared finished early due to the coronavirus pandemic with the present table accepted as final, it said on Thursday, becoming the first European league to take such a measure.
The decision is set to be formally validated at a General Assembly on April 15, meaning that Club Brugge would be declared champions as they currently sit 15 points clear of Gent at the top of the table.
In a statement, the Belgian Pro League said it was "very unlikely" to be able to hold matches in front of crowds before June 30 and that it had "unanimously decided that it was not desirable...to continue the competition" after that date.
Matches behind closed doors were "theoretically possible", but the league said it preferred not to put more pressure on health services and police in the circumstances. It therefore agreed not to restart the season and "accept the current league table as final".    -AFP


