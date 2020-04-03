Bangladesh's first class cricketers to donate their 15-day salary





to help the people affected by coronavirus pandemic.

The donation will go to the fund of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB).

The national cricketers earlier donated BDT 26,00,000 (twenty six lakh) after paying the taxes, the 50 percent of their salary of the month of April.

The CWAB has already taken an initiative to aid the underprivileged people across the country during this crisis what caused a mayhem.

"We will try to cover as many places as we it is possible. As we have strong base in 30 districts, we will target those one firstly. No doubt, it's a big challenge to overcome the current situation created over coronavirus.

But we believe it's possible to deal with the situation if we extend our helping hand," Debabrata Paul, member secretary of CWAB said here on Thursday.

The CWAB had also urged people to contribute to this fund.

"It's a big challenge for the entire nation. We will try to help the people at the Thana level. So I would like to request interested people to contribute to the fund so that we can help as many people as possible."

All the cricketing activities of Bangladesh are postponed at this moment due to the outbreak of the deadly virus which has left many cricketers jobless.

In response to this situation, BCB decided to help the cricketers with a one-time financial aid which will be applied for both men and women cricketers.









Meanwhile, more than 9 lakh people were tested positive for coronavirus around the globe and more than 47000 died. As per the latest update on April 2, Bangladesh identified 56 people who are infected with the coronavirus while six of them have died. -BSS





