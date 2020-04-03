Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:42 AM
Home Sports

Bangladesh's first class cricketers to donate their 15-day salary

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

After the national cricketers, the top 91 cricketers of the country, who are under contract with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as the First-class players decided to donate their 15-day salary
to help the people affected by coronavirus pandemic.
The donation will go to the fund of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB).
The national cricketers earlier donated BDT 26,00,000 (twenty six lakh) after paying the taxes, the 50 percent of their salary of the month of April.
The CWAB has already taken an initiative to aid the underprivileged people across the country during this crisis what caused a mayhem.
"We will try to cover as many places as we it is possible. As we have strong base in 30 districts, we will target those one firstly. No doubt, it's a big challenge to overcome the current situation created over coronavirus.
But we believe it's possible to deal with the situation if we extend our helping hand," Debabrata Paul, member secretary of CWAB said here on Thursday.
The CWAB had also urged people to contribute to this fund.
"It's a big challenge for the entire nation. We will try to help the people at the Thana level. So I would like to request interested people to contribute to the fund so that we can help as many people as possible."
All the cricketing activities of Bangladesh are postponed at this moment due to the outbreak of the deadly virus which has left many cricketers jobless.
In response to this situation, BCB decided to help the cricketers with a one-time financial aid which will be applied for both men and women cricketers.




Meanwhile, more than 9 lakh people were tested positive for coronavirus around the globe and more than 47000 died. As per the latest update on April 2, Bangladesh identified 56 people who are infected with the coronavirus while six of them have died.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus pause could force global football to change
Athletics anti-doping programme 'severely disrupted': AIU
Olympic sports fret over lost Games income
Belgian league agrees to declare season finished due to coronavirus pandemic
Bangladesh's first class cricketers to donate their 15-day salary
Lewis of 'DLS method' cricket fame dies, aged 78
Wimbledon cancelled for first time since WWII
James Day in touch with players online


Latest News
Suarez ‘hurt’ by criticism of Barca players’ pay cut delay
Asian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
US records 1,169 virus fatalities, new global daily high
Oil rockets as Trump signals end to price war
FDA approves first coronavirus antibody test in US
Global coronavirus cases exceed 1 million
PM to address press conference on stimulus package
Mother, daughter forced to flee home over land dispute
Stray dogs, cats face starvation amid corona lockdown in Dhaka city
Iran’s parliament speaker tests positive
Most Read News
Who is to pay for the loss of BD due to ensuing global recession!
Army will take stern action against violators from today
Ex-Land Minister Shamsur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 2 more infected in last 24hrs
327 Japanese citizens leave Dhaka
COVID-19: 18 Bangladeshis die in New York in last 24hrs
493 Bangladeshis on tour in India with Tabligh team
Sad to hear cricket's first corona death : Farokh Engineer
PM asks govt staff to wear masks, collect samples from each UZ
In the worst of times, comes the best of hopes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft