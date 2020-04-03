James Day in touch with players online

Video
Friday, 3 April, 2020, 10:42 AM
Booters to keep fit at home

Published : Friday, 3 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team's head coach James Day Jamey had returned home weeks ago after Bangladesh got its first COVID-19 case. But the coach has been maintaining contact with his boys online to instructing them while they are at home during the systematic lockdown.
All the usual activities including sporting events are seeing a halt due to an outbreak of the deadly virus all over the world. Bangladesh also postponed all the sporting events and players of the national team and clubs are to remain home like the rest of the people of the country.
There is not much thing to do except staying home and booters are mostly doing light exercise at home. When the situation is so, the coach is seen busy in advising his booters to keep fit and stay healthy.
Players say that the coach has asked everyone to update him with their weight log. They are instructed to submit the reports by Friday.
The coach recently advices the players a diet chart. Besides he sends them video clips on how to do freehand exercises at home. James wants to keep the players ready for the time when everything gets normal and arenas will be opened for football.


